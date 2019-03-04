Home

Donald PHILHOWER
PHILHOWER, Donald R. Age 93, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born in Morrow, OH, on March 4, 1925, to the late Alma (Burger) and Earl E. Philhower, Sr. He along with his brother Earl, Jr., were partners in the Philhower Drug Store in Miamisburg. Don retired in 1978 after 42 years of service. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl and Jim. Don is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Joyce A. (Phillabaum) Philhower; his children, Linda (Rick) Moledor, Pam (DJ) DeVictor, Steve Philhower and Robert "Bob" Philhower; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday March 7, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 6939 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, with Fr. Francis Tandoh Celebrating. If desired memorial contributions may be made to . Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019
