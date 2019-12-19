Home

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Restored Life Ministries
1117 Innisfallen Ave.
Springfield, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Restored Life Ministries
1117 Innisfallen Ave.
Springfield, OH
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Royal Oak Memorial Gardens
Brookville, OH
View Map
Donald RAMSEY Sr.


1949 - 2019
Donald RAMSEY Sr. Obituary
RAMSEY Sr., Donald Dean Born May 27, 1949 in Dayton, passed away December 16, 2019. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1968 and attended Central State University. He retired from General Motors after 31 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. Jesse Ramsey and Gloria Peabody Ramsey; brothers, Charles Ramsey, Harold Plummer. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 34 years, Toni Rice Ramsey; children, Crystal (Earl) Strickland, Dawn "DeDe" Cofield, Donald Jr. (Rozanne) Ramsey, Casey (Chris) Wilson, Devin J. Ramsey, Anndra (Demetrius) Ross; siblings, Eddie, Jesse (Leotha), twin--Ronald (Gail), Stanley (Linda) and Regina Ramsey, Brenda Harbut, Anita Keith; best friend, John Caslin; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, church family and friends. Service 12 noon Saturday, December 21, at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., Springfield, OH. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment 10 am Monday, December 23, at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, OH. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019
