REAMS, Donald E. 72 of Avon Park, FL and formerly of Circleville, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Respite Care at Royal Care in Avon Park. He was born on April 26, 1946 in Springfield, OH. Don was a member of the Circleville Noon Rotary Club, Charter member and past president of the evening Circleville Sertoma Club, member and past board member of the Circleville-Pickaway Chamber of Commerce, past board member of the Pickaway County MRDD and a member of the Crossroads Church. He was a graduate of the former Circleville Bible College and served many years as the Church Extension representative for the Churches of Christ in Christian Union and pastored for 38 years at several Churches of CCCU including the Georgesville, Williamsport, Logan, and the Heritage Memorial in Wash. C.H. where he was the former associate Pastor. In 1972, Don graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and worked in funeral service for over 30 years. He was the former owner of Held-Reams Funeral Home, Columbus and the former Mader-Peters & Reams Funeral Home in Circleville from 1979 to 1992. Preceded in death by his wife Brenda (Boysel) just five days ago, on March 5th; late William and Ruth (Overs) Reams Lauchard and step father, Joseph Lauchard. Survived by children Jason E. Reams of Avon Park, FL and Bethany (Dwayne) Mills of Inez, KY; 4 grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Elijah, and Emily Mills; half brother, Joseph Lauchard and half sister, Rinda both of Springfield; numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours for Brenda and Don are from 5- 8 p.m. Monday, March 11th and 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Tues, March 12th conducted by Dr. David Lattimer and Rev. Mike Holbrook all at Crossroads Church of Christ in Christian Union Church, 5679 Tarlton Rd. Circleville. Burial will follow in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to: Crossroads Church or Ohio Christian University, 1476 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, 43113. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com