REED, Donald Lee "Duck" Age 64 of Middletown, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 3, 1955 in Middletown, Ohio the son of Leonard C Reed Sr. and Irene Holbrook. Donald was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather, who will be greatly missed. He was a lifelong Middletown resident. Donald was a volunteer Bingo Caller at the DAV in West Middletown. He was a retired papermaker from Atlas Roofing. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leonard "Butch" (Diane) Reed; father-in-law, Robert Burns; mother-in-law, Marie Maddox. Donald is survived by his wife, Fawn and his beloved dog "Lulu"; son, Jesse; daughters Stephanie, Shannon; and several grandchildren; brothers, Kenny (Julie) Reed, Greg (Kim) Reed; sister, Shirley (Larry) Bowling; nephews, Adam, Jarrett, Dave, Brian; nieces, Morgan, Rachael, Ashley, April. A special thanks to the Compton Cancer Center, Treatment and Radiation Teams of the Dayton Physicians Group. Also Dr. John M. Miller and Dr. Radhika Rajsheker. In lieu of flower donations may be made to , 555 11th St NW #300, Washington, DC 20004. Visitation will be Saturday, April 4, at 10:00-11:00 am at Solid Rock Church, 903 Union Rd, Lebanon, OH 45036, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am with Pastor Larry Bowling officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 1, 2020