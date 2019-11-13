Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
Donald REES


1934 - 2019
Donald REES Obituary
REES, Donald L. 85, of Tipp City, Ohio passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born July 27, 1934 in Nelsonville, Ohio the son of the late Willis & Evelyn (Pritts) Rees. He was a professional motorcycle racer and was a member of the Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Donald & Mary were the owners of Rees Motorcycle Sales in Dayton, Ohio. He was a member of the West Charleston Church of the Brethren. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Rees; children, James Rees (Hope), Donna (Steve) Bradley, Karen (Andy Emerick) Rees; 7 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Katie, Tyler, Lindsay, Jake & Frank; 5 great grandchildren, William, Stevie, Noah, Sofia & Dalton Edward; a sister, Winnie Sue (Mick) Greer; daughter-in-law, Terri Rees-Holmes & her son, Jon (Jess) Holmes; relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, William "Bill" Rees; a brother, Charles (Edna) Rees; a sister, Connie Fields. Visitation will be at 11-1 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with funeral services at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Hospice of Miami County for the loving care he received. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019
