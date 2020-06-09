RICH, Donald Michael 82, of Beavercreek, OH, joined the love of his life, his wife Rosanna A. Rich, in heaven on June 5, 2020. Don was born, in Detroit, MI, on February 25, 1938, the son of Angelo and Concetta Rich. A 1956, graduate of Chaminade High School, Don worked for NCR and General Motors, and retired from Delco Moraine in 2000, where he was CAP Council Committee chairman. As a passionate sports fan, he was a 54-year University of Dayton basketball flyer, faithful and season ticket holder, and made sure to cheer on the Irish at Notre Dame University football, attending games since 1963. He also very much enjoyed his daily walks at Trent Arena. Don collected friends easily with his quick wit and infectious laugh. As the first commissioner of the Miami Valley Senior league, Don organized countless golf outings and was known to partner most with his friends who struggled physically. He truly was a generous and loyal friend. However, Don will best be remembered for his dedication to family. His greatest joy was spending time with his three grandchildren and cheering them on at their high school and college sporting events. His love for his family was summed up each year at Thanksgiving as he led the traditional Limoncello song, toasting "Lucky, lucky, lucky me!" Don is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Rosanna (Arnold) Rich, his parents, and his brother, Eugene Rich. He is survived by one sister, Dora (Rich) Dunaway, his son, Anthony Rich of Kettering; his daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Steve Quarin of Centerville; 2 grandsons, Steven and Christopher and 1 granddaughter, Elizabeth, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am, Thursday June 11, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St. Dayton. Private Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Donations can be sent to JDRF 8050 Holbrook Rd, Suite 314, Cincinnati, OH 45236 or by visiting jdrf.org, click donate, and select Memorial Donation. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.