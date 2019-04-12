ROBERTS, Donald Everett Age 90 of Franklin Ohio passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Avalon by Otterbein at the Atrium. He has been a resident at Otterbein the last few weeks and prior to that lived in Springboro. Don was a lifelong resident of Franklin/Carlisle/Springboro area and was born in Franklin to the late Tine and Gertrude (Wolfrum) Roberts. He and his brother Paul owned and operated a full service gas station (Texaco) on north Main St, for several years in the fifties and sixties. Don later worked at the Frank Z Chevrolet Howe Chevrolet and Pierson's Auto in Middletown. He also attended as of late the Poasttown Church of God and so appreciated the love he was shown by the church family. Don is survived by one son Timothy (wife Betty) Roberts of Franklin; two grandsons, Timothy Roberts and Anthony Roberts; granddaughter Zoey Roberts and grandson Ian Roberts; two sisters Betty L. Hurst and Miriam M. Worley of Franklin; numerous "special" nieces and nephews and their families.Donald was also preceded in death by parents, one son Anthony, great granddaughter Anya Belle Roberts, wife of many years Charmaine, one brother Paul S. Roberts, three sisters Mildred Rockey, Marietta Killen and Hazel Josephine Roberts.Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday April 15th at the Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. Second Street Franklin. Officiating the service will be Pastor Kevin Beck of Poasttown First Church of God and Pastor Jerry Beck. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 to 11:00am Burial will be at the Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Poasttown First Church of God in his memory. Don will be missed by his family and friends for his ability to have fun, tell his many reruns of stories, enjoying early coffee times with his longtime buddies and being a committed faithful example to sharing and doing for others. We know that he has now accomplished what we all strive for and that is to enter into Heaven and be with our Lord forever. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary