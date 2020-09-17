1/1
Donald ROBERTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERTS, Donald J. Donald J. Roberts, 80, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 19, 1939, in Louisa, Kentucky, the son of Earl and Thelma (Pack) Roberts. Mr. Roberts was a dedicated member of Northside Baptist Church. He enjoyed collecting Roy Rogers memorabilia and he had one of the largest collections in the country. He also enjoyed reading, music, antiquing and spending time with his family. He was retired from Steel Products (SPECO). Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years; Betty (Riley) Roberts, two children; Donald E. Roberts and Darlene (Gary) Benning Faryman, six grandchildren; Matt (Lindsey), Jeff (Chelsea), Kyle (Lauren), Kassidy, Zach (Kathryn) and Cole, five great grandchildren; Evan, Mackenzie, Will, Chase and Avah and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother; Dean Roberts. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOMEwith Donald's grandson Matthew Roberts officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved