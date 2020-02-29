|
|
ROGERS, Donald Marvin Age 74, of Franklin, OH; died Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Donald was born in Cincinnati, OH on August 30, 1945 to the late Marvin Gilbert and Dorothy (Colemire) Rogers Amyx. Donald served in the US Navy for four years, was employed with Cincinnati Milacron and retired from General Motors in 2004. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Elizabeth (Brill) Rogers and his step mother, Wanda Elaine Rogers. He is survived by three children, Michelle Denise (Kevin) Sturm, Michael Stephen (John Capobianco) and Angela Florence (Lori Angel) Ray; seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, Marissa Leigh, Olivia Grace, Alec Michael, Brandon Christopher, Samuel Matthew, Alaina Elizabeth; three great grandchildren, Jaxon Cooper, Liam Oliver and Kaden Chaise; three brothers, Daniel, Denny and Randall Rogers. Visitation will be Sunday March 1, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH from 5-7pm with a Memorial Service at 6pm with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fisher House Foundation 12300 Twinbrook Pwky #410 Rockville, MD 20852. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020