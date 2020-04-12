|
ROMIE, Donald John Age 85 of Dayton passed away peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Muir of MD; daughter-in-law, Kim Romie of Troy; grandchildren, Savannah Muir and Gabrielle Muir of MD; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Robert Kitchen of Dayton; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Dolores Romie of PA as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Dolores "Dee" Romie in 2012; his son, Daniel Romie in 2017; his son-in-law, Andy in 2015, his sister, Sue Serwas, and parents, Elmer and Irene Romie. Donald retired from his career as a COBAL programmer at Wright-Patterson Air Force base in 1994. He was an amateur genealogist and published a book on his family research. He travel extensively with his family and later his wife, Dee including trips around California, Yellowstone and an Alaskan cruise. He attended seminary and contemplated a vocation with the Marionists but left after teaching math in Pittsburgh for one year. He obtained a business degree from the University of Dayton. For many years, Don served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Paul's Catholic Church. He was devoted to Dee and faithfully cared for her during her long battle with cancer. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2011. He lived with Dan and Kim in Troy after her death, eventually moving to Sienna Woods when he needed additional assistance. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Donald was laid to rest next to his beloved wife in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com The family tentatively plans to hold a Memorial reception later this year once public gatherings are permitted. Details will be available on the Tobias website.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020