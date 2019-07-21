SALYER, Donald G. "Don" Age 89 of Medway, reunited with his wife, Ruby on July 15, 2019. He was born on December 23, 1929 in Lecta, OH to the late Charles and Sarah Salyer. In addition to his wife and parents, Don was preceded in death by his 3 sisters and 6 brothers. He is survived by his children: Steve (Stevie Townsend) Salyer, Tim (Sheri) Salyer, Sharon (Bob) Arndt and Terry (Cheryl) Salyer; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Brady and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Don enjoyed watching harness racing, visiting Vegas and traveling to Florida and Europe. He was very meticulous about keeping his yard neat and perfect. Don liked playing Spinner, Texas Hold'em and Yahtzee with his family. Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , in Don's memory. To share a memory of Don or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019