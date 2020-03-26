|
SEVERS, Sr., Donald Earl Age 79, died the morning of Wednesday, March 25th surrounded by his loved ones. Donald was born August 30, 1940 the son of Walter and Effie Mae (Peacock) Severs. He is survived his best friend and wife of 46 years, Pamela Lynn (Rizer) Severs. Together they have three daughters, Emily (Rick Kolb), Ellen (David) Guenther, Elaine (Jason) Bucey and son, Ryan (Sarah Wise) Severs. Donald, better known as Papaw, is survived by eleven grandchildren, the light of his life. Madelyn (Emily), Hayden (Emily), Emma (Emily), Parker (Ryan), Cohen (Ellen), Avery (Ellen), Keegan (Ellen), Hadlee (Elaine), Rizer (Elaine), Bexley (Elaine) and Wren (Elaine). Son's Donald Jr., Shawn and preceded in death by Jeffrey. Don worked as a Refrigeration and Repair serviceman at Progressive Refrigeration. He retired after 31 years of service, meeting many close friends along the way. Don loved working in his yard, planting flowers, handyman to all, his beloved red truck and spending time with family. Anyone that met Don knew he was ornery, his piercing blue eyes lit up a room and his sense of humor will have lasting memories for us all! A special thank you to Dr. Richard Darr and Dr. David Monjot, who went above and beyond for Don's care. A celebration of Don's life will be held later. We are looking at August around his 80th birthday and 20 years cancer free. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to CDKL5 for his "baby". Donations can be made at https://www.cdkl5.com/donate/ or mailed to: IFCR, P.O. Box 926, Wadsworth, OH 44282. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 26, 2020