Donald SHERROCK
1931 - 2020
SHERROCK,

Donald Eugene

Donald Eugene Sherrock, 89, of Springfield, passed away

November 19, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 11, 1931, in Springfield, the son of Arthur and Inez Sherrock. Mr. Sherrock enjoyed swap meets and flea markets and had been a member of a

six-cylinder race car club. He was retired from Robbins and Myers, was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War and was a member of the V.F.W. Survivors include a stepdaughter;

Connie Buck, daughters; Brenda (Cecil) Wilson, Jacquelyn Becraft, Donna Snyder and Barbara Avery, grandchildren; Wesley, Christina, Lee, Crystal, Angie, Holly, Cecil Jr., David, Steven, Richard Jr., Michael, Kevin, Amy, Pamela, Ronald Jr., Carrie, Cassandra and April, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; Nettie (Griffin) Sherrock, a daughter; Debra Klee, step son; Caral Griffin,

sisters; Dorothy and Mildred, brothers; Jack and Robert and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday in the JONES-

KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Masks will be required. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
