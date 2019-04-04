Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Donald Shiflet Obituary
SHIFLET, Donald Eugene Age 86 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019. He was born September 10, 1932 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Martin Alfred and Wilhelmina Kathryn (nee Hansmann) Shiflet. Mr. Shiflet was a veteran of the U.S. Navy for 22 years serving on an aircraft carrier for much of his military career. After his military service he worked for the City of Fairfield Water Department for 17 years. He is survived by his wife Betty Shiflet; children Pam (Joe) Hoelle, Anna (Tim) Justice, Peggy Shiflet, Mary Oma Price, Billy Shiflet, Michael Reed, Callie Gellar, and George (Janis) Reed; grandchildren Wendy Nelke, Paula Vieira, Mary Ann Reed, Kayla Reed, Jeff Price, Cassie Price, Adam Reed, Mark Reed, Heather Hansel, Ben Petit, Dorenna Schwiegeraht, Samantha Hoelle, and Courtney Hoelle; sixteen great grandchildren, and one sister Kathy Jackson. Mr. Shiflet was also preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy Shiflet, one brother Walter "Pepsi" Shiflet; two sisters Mildred Wicken and Irma Shiflet, and two sons Barry Reed and David Reed. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Saturday April 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 4, 2019
