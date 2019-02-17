Home

Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
SHOLLENBARGER, Donald L. Age 72, Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton on January 3, 1947, the son of Lewis A and Grace (Green) Shollenbarger. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School, attended Miami University, and was a Vietnam veteran of the U. S. Army (Purple Heart) from '69-'75, and an Ohio National Guardsman thereafter, retiring after totaling 22 years of distinguished military service. Simultaneously, he was employed by Butler County as Maintenance Supervisor for Buildings and Grounds and later Curator of The Soldiers and Sailors Monument, finally retiring with 43 years of county service, in 2015. He was a member of Amvets Post # 193, The American Legion Post #138 and Fairfield VFW Post #1069. He is survived by his wife, Princess; a son, Michael (Amy) Harrison, Monroe; two sisters, Donna (Charles) Baker, Hamilton and Robin (Charles) Lakes, Arizona, two grandchildren, Devin (Ryan) Johnson and Michael D. Harrison, and two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Olivia Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Andrew and James Shollenbarger. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor John Snyder officiating. Burial will be in Collinsville Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019
