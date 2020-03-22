Home

SILVER, Donald A. Age 98 of Kettering went to be with his Lord and Saviour on Friday March 20, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1921 in Columbus, OH the son of the late John and Lottie (nee Newpoff) Silver. On April 18, 1950 he married Mary Grace (nee Geffs) Silver and she preceded him in death in 2011 after 61 years of marriage. Donald was a veteran of The United States Army serving in the 9th Air Force Combat Unit seeing action in Normandy, France among other places, earning four Bronze Stars. He is survived by four children Diane (William) Inman, Carole (David) Piper, Julia Silver, and Jonathan (Susan) Silver; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two nieces Emily and Jean; several cousins including Sheryl Levine and Michael Levine. He was also preceded in death by his sister Marcella Maitin. A graveside service will be held on Monday March 23, 2020 at 2:00PM at Woodhill Cemetery 6228 Hamilton Middletown Rd Franklin 45005 with Pastor Rick Carr of First Baptist Church of Springboro officiating. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME Fairfield, OH is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020
