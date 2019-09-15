Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Kettering SDA church
SLEETH, Donald N. Age 76 of Washington Township, passed away suddenly August 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carol; brother, Ronald; children, Connie Duncan, Cheryl Austin, Chana Milks; grandchildren, Matthew, Allison and Andrew. Don was well known for his culinary skills, both on the job at Kettering Health Network for 45 years and at his church and community after retiring. He enjoyed helping others and volunteered many hours of service to his church and community. He was devoted to God and family and was loved by his family and many friends. A memorial service will be held on October 27 at the Kettering SDA church at 2 pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
