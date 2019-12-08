Home

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
SLORP, Donald L Age 82, passed suddenly on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his residence. Survived by brother, Conrad Slorp; children Darren Slorp, Karen Slorp-Holbrook, Sara Slorp-Arthur. Preceded in death by mother, Edith Wehrley and father, Clifford Slorp. Family will receive friends/family at a luncheon at Concord Church, 1123 S. Main St, Englewood, OH 45322, 1:30-3:30 on Friday, December 13. Visiting hours will follow at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH, 45377, on Friday 12/13 from 4pm-6pm. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 6pm. Please visit www.mortonwhestonefh.com for complete obituary and additional information.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
