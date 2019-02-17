|
SMITH, Donald J. Age 89 passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born April 20, 1929 in Dayton, OH. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Virginia Brown and George Smith. Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara; children, Jodi Butler, Jill McCown and Jeff (Jacqui), 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony Church, 830 Bowen Street, Dayton, OH 45410 on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held preceding the Mass from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH 45410. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences and messages may be shared at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019