SMITH, Donald Lewis Age 67 of Dayton, passed away on May 28, 2019. He was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Floyd and Dorothy Smith. Donald graduated from Northridge High School in 1970. He was a NASCAR and WWE fan. Donald enjoyed cheering on his favorite team the Tennessee Volunteers. He was a kind, caring, and loving son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, and dear friend. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. Donald was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Smith. Donald leaves to cherish his memory, loving mother, Dorothy Smith; siblings, Floyd (Brenda) Smith, Jack (Sharon) Smith, Brenda (John) Silvey, Kenny (Missy) Smith, Renee (Greg) Jackson; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:30pm. Visitation for one hour prior to service (12:30pm - 1:30pm). Burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019
