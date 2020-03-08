|
SPONSLER, Donald Edward Age 88, of Dayton, passed away March 5, 2020, from complications of dementia. He was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Don was quite a sportsman. He quarterbacked a winning Roosevelt HS football team. He participated in Inland Corporation's recreational volleyball team. He was inducted into the amateur slow pitch softball hall of fame. But he most enjoyed playing golf. Don graduated from the University of Dayton where he co-opted with General Motors Corporation's accounting department. He worked for GM his entire career. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Leona Sponsler and his wife, Irene. He is survived by his daughter and her husband Douglas and Vicki (Sponsler) Stephens, his son John Sponsler, and granddaughter, Stephanie Stephens. Don was a kind, loving, and generous husband and father and the best Grandfather anyone could ever have. But most importantly, Don was a very good man. Services 12 noon Friday, March 13th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, at N. Main St. Dayton, OH by Rev. Andrew Brewster. The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's name may be made to Vitas Healthcare Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd. #400, Moraine, OH 45439 or to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, OH 45405. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020