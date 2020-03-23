|
SPRAGUE, Donald J. Age 87, passed away March 20, 2020 at . He was born January 8, 1933 to William Benedict and Frances Elizabeth (Puthoff) Sprague in Cincinnati, OH. He served our country in the US Army during the Korean War with an honorable discharge. He was a Print Shop Manager for Armco retiring after 31 years of service and worked as a Printer for Middletown School Systems for 10 years. Donald was a Monroe High School graduate class of 1952, was an avid bowler, softball and baseball player, loved to travel, loved watching his grandkids play football and soccer, and was a Ohio State Football and UC Basketball fan. Donald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeanette (Hale) Sprague; son, Tony (Melody) Sprague; daughter, Tammy (Norb) Lewis; grandsons, Michael (Ashlie) Sprague, Justin (Michelle) Parks, and Daniel (Mallorey Tidd) Lewis; granddaughters, Megan (Justin) Esposito and Arin Sweeney; 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Terri Parks. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Mound Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Donald to , 5940 Long Meadow Dr. Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 23, 2020