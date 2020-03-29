Home

STADLER, Donald J. Age 90 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Don was born in Mt. Healthy, Ohio on October 23, 1929 to John and Edna Stadler. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. On June 5, 1971, he married Joy Kittle Stadler. Don retired from Hamilton Gravel after 26 years of service. He was faithful member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Most of his friends would know him by the nickname "Red". Don is survived by his daughter, Linda Stadler; his daughter-in-law, Kim (Rory) Couch; his grandchildren, Robert, Rachel and Regan Couch; his sister-in-law, Dody Kittle; and his beloved cat, Tux. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 46 years, Joy Stadler; his son, Scott Stadler; and his ten siblings. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be made at browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2020
