Donald Stebbins
1928 - 2020
STEBBINS, Donald C. Age 92, of Jefferson Township, passed away peacefully, with "his girls" by his side, Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born January 14, 1928 to the late Cecil and Mildred (Schenck) Stebbins. He graduated from Jefferson High School ~ Class of 1946. Don was the co-owner of Stebbins Plumbing in West Carrollton for over 50 years. He enjoyed mowing his grass, attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events, boating on Lake Cumberland and hosting the annual family reunion on his farm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Eugene Stebbins, a sister Janice Denlinger, and a brother-in-law Richard Denlinger. Don is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Pauline (Moore) Stebbins; 3 daughters, Connie Stebbins, Sandy (Doug) Lamb, Pam (Bill) Henderson; a daughter-in-law, Linda Stebbins-Suttman; 2 brothers Robert (Eleanor) Stebbins and Joe (Deana) Stebbins; his sister, Arlene (Ed) Saul; 9 grandchildren, Holly (Todd) Michael, Steve (Amy) Stebbins, Susan (Mike) Krum, Cassie Morgan, Marcus (Shelley) Lamb, Nick (Erica) Lamb, Sara Lamb, Brian (Amber) Henderson, and Kandi (Mark) Perdue; 19 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Justin, Morgan, Kate, Max, Leah, Gage, Troy, Lauren, Jaren, Allie, Grady, Logan, Aden, Hailey, Harley, Hannah, Harper and Peyton, and many dear nieces and nephews. Private Services are for the immediate family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

