|
|
STRASSER, Donald A. 69 of Kettering, Ohio and Port Charlotte, Florida gained his wings on January 15, 2020. He was born on April 5, 1950 to the late Robert and Dorothy Strasser in Kettering, Ohio. Don married the love of his life "Opali" of Thirty years and lived in Florida for the remainder of his life. His career of 37 years with Prudential led him to the Sunshine State, 20 years ago. He was a Civil War history buff, Sea Turtle/Ocean enthusiast, Sports Fan and an avid rollerblader."Hugga Hugga and a peck around your neck-Sonny Boy" Donald is survived by his loving spouse Opal Strasser and Starfish (His service dog), his children Bryan and Amy Strasser, (Millie), Alicia and Gregory Bradshaw, Grandson Dylan Bradshaw and sister Carol Kromer (Gary Brashears). Inurnment will be held at a later date by the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sea Turtle Conservancy of Gainesville, Florida/https://conserveturtles.org/. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020