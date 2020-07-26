1/
Donald STUEVE
STUEVE, Donald E. "Don" Donald E. Stueve "Don" CPA, age 90, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Don was a 1948 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School and Miami University in 1952. Don served in the Korean War in the US Army. He started his accounting career working at Chrisman and Edwards before he started his own firm in 1980, known as Smith & Stueve. He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and the Miami Valley Golf Club. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eunice; 2 daughters, Mary and her husband Steve Gray of Charleston, SC and Rene Stueve of Dayton; son, Pete and his wife Amy of Tipp City; 6 grandchildren, Lydia, Benjamin & Charlie Stueve, Brian, Claudia and Chloe Gray, numerous other family and friends. Services will be held at family's convenience. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery in Piqua, OH. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Residents Home Association 3661 Salem Ave. Dayton, OH 45406. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
