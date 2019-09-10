Home

SYKES, Donald N. Age 87, passed away Sept 6, 2019. Father of Jeffrey Sykes and Mark Sykes. Brother of JoAnn (Sykes) Judy and Jerry Sykes. Preceded in death by brother Jack Sykes and parents Alvin and Gladys Sykes. Donald was born in Williamsburg, WVa. After graduating from Concord College, he served in the U.S. Army. After the military he worked for Mosler Safe Company and retired after 35 years. Services will be at Rose Hill Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, Sept. 13. Visitation is from 10am until noon, and funeral service at noon with burial immediately afterwards. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 10, 2019
