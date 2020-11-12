1/1
DONALD TEETS
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TEETS, Donald G.

82 of Middletown passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at his residence. Don was

born on March 10, 1938, in Middletown to Ernest E. and Clara (Hall) Teets Sr. Don retired in 1994 from Armco Steel Co. after 38 dedicated years of service with most of those years spent in the

Hot Strip Maintenance Department. In his younger years he loved playing softball and fishing, especially for smallmouth bass. In his later years he enjoyed auctions, antiques, Middletown Collectables and coins. He is survived by his son, Derrick (Jami) Teets; grandsons, Garrett and Austin (Shelby) Teets; step-grandchildren, Justin (Megan) Lakes and Allison (Taylor) Baldwin; sisters-in-law, Cathy Teets and D. Ann Murphy; step-great-grandchild, Carolyn June Lakes and brother-in-law, Michael (Shelia) Murphy. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice G. Teets in 2019; brother, Ernest E. "Bo" Teets and sisters, June (Joe) Gebhardt and Diane Teets. The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to Patricia Hanselman for all her dedicated and loving care she gave to Don during his battle with Leukemia. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 3-5:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Leukemia Research Foundation at 191 Waukegan Road, Suite # 105, Northfield, IL 60093-2744. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved