Donald TERRILL

TERRILL, Donald L. "Duck" Age 81, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born June 29, 1939, in Preble County, OH, to Forest and Minnie (Wilhoit) Terrill. He served our country in the US Army with an Honorable discharge. He worked for General Motors for 30 years. Donald was a member of the American Legion Middletown Post 218. He had a love for food, UK basketball, Cincinnati Reds baseball, and classic cars. Donald is survived by his daughter, Nancy (Joe) Terrill-Harvey; brother, John Terrill; grandchildren, Spencer Brown, Jacob Hart; ex-wife, Judith Dennis; and numerous family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Robert Terrill. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com