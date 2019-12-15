|
THOMPSON, Donald E. 95 of Eldorado, OH died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Born Sept.11, 1924 in Dayton, OH son of the late Albert M. & Viola B. (Detrick) Thompson. WW II U.S. Army veteran, retiring from National Cash Register after 26 years and Clise Electric after 13 years. Member American Legion Post in West Manchester, First Universalist Church in Eldorado and was one of the Founding members of the Whitewater Valley Wanderers Hiking Club. He enjoyed gardening, camping and bicycling in his earlier years. Preceded in death by Stepdaughter: Delberta (Galey) O'Leary in 2008. Survived by wife: Esther (Rose) Thompson; children: Kim & Beth Thompson, Tia & Randy Bowser, Sue & Mike Whirley, Debbie Miller and David & Roberta Johnson; sisters: Marlene Kisling, Phyllis Fox and Delores Doughman. 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019 at the First Universalist Church 150 Monroe Street Eldorado, OH. Memorial service 11:00 AM at the Church. Arrangements Barnes Funeral Home - Eaton, OH. Memorial Contributions to North Central EMS P.O. Box 271 Eldorado, Ohio 45321. Condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019