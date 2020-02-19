Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald TOBEREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald TOBEREN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald TOBEREN Obituary
TOBEREN, Donald 94 of Kettering passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of February 12, 2020. Don retired from NCR after a long career. After retirement he did speaking engagements for for many years. A member of NCR Country Club since 1968, he served on the Board of Trustees at the club for 16 years. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Steven Rollman of Virginia, son Tom Toberen of Centerville, grandson Benjamin Rollman of Berlin, Germany and 2 great grandchildren. Don donated his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. In lieu of flowers, Don asked that you mix a martini, lift it high in a toast and enjoy. The family will host a celebration of Don's life at the NCR Country Club at a future date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -