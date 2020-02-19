|
TOBEREN, Donald 94 of Kettering passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of February 12, 2020. Don retired from NCR after a long career. After retirement he did speaking engagements for for many years. A member of NCR Country Club since 1968, he served on the Board of Trustees at the club for 16 years. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Steven Rollman of Virginia, son Tom Toberen of Centerville, grandson Benjamin Rollman of Berlin, Germany and 2 great grandchildren. Don donated his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. In lieu of flowers, Don asked that you mix a martini, lift it high in a toast and enjoy. The family will host a celebration of Don's life at the NCR Country Club at a future date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020