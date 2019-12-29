|
|
TOLSON, Donald E. Age 82, of Somerville, OH, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Otterbein of Middletown. He was born November 5, 1937 to Dennie and Gladys (Ratliff) Tolson in Menifee, Co., KY. He was owner and operator of Tolson Pallet Manufacturing for 50 years. A member of Unity Baptist Church and was devoted to his family and friends. Don is survived by his sons, Keith (Amy) Tolson and Brent (Amy) Tolson both of Somerville, OH; grandchildren, Erika (Alex) Cloonan, Megan Tolson, Madison Tolson, Makenzie (Austin Randall) Tolson and Adam Parks; brother, Carl (Judy) Tolson of Middletown, OH; sister, Jean (Jerry) Wells of Mt. Sterling, KY; brother-in-law, L.G. Murphy of Frenchburg, KY; numerous nieces and nephews and a girlfriend, Barb Stubbs of FL. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda H. Tolson; his parents; brother, Henry Tolson and sister, Geneva Murphy. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church, 5960 Trenton Franklin Rd., Middletown, OH and also on Tuesday, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. The Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday, December 31st at 11:00 AM at the church. Pastor Bobby Reed will be officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 29, 2019