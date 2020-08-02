1/1
DONALD TUCKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TUCKER, Donald M. "Donnie" Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 26, 1949, to the late Harry and Winifred Tucker. Donnie is survived by his daughter, Katie Tucker; son, Joseph (Amanda) Tucker; grandchildren, Louis Tucker and Maddox Brazina; siblings, Harry (Cindy) Tucker, Terrance Tucker, and Cindy (Ed) Watson; and a host of other family members and friends. Donnie was a business owner and known throughout the restaurant community he served for over 30 years. He could be described for his giving nature, witty sense of humor, and one of the greatest storytellers there ever was. Donnie was a lover of all music and could often be found strumming his guitar, singing original lyrics he compiled about life experiences. He enjoyed frequent fishing and golf trips with family and friends. Donnie will be missed by many but forgotten by few. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 followed by Memorial Service at 12:00 pm. Donnie will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. www.NewcomerDayton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved