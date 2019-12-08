Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald TURNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald TURNER Obituary
TURNER, Donald A. 92 of Kettering, born in Bettsville, Ohio, died November 29, 2019 at Dayton VA Hospice. Preceeded in death by his parents, 1st. wife Patricia and brother Karl. Survived by his loving wife of 24 yrs. Marguerite (Maggie), daughter Jane (Jim) Whitehouse, Ohio; Sons Greg(Sue) Boca Raton, Fl., Jeff (Cindy) Monclova, Ohio; Step Children, Connie Griffith, West Carrollton, Ohio, Michael (Dianne) Price; 8 Grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 Step granddaughters, 1 Great-great-granddaughter, nieces;, nephews and many friends. He was an avid golfer, member NCRCC, American Legion, graduate of Miami University, a proud World II Veteran (Navy). Don donated his remains to Wright State School of Medicine. Memorial services pending.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -