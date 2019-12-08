|
|
TURNER, Donald A. 92 of Kettering, born in Bettsville, Ohio, died November 29, 2019 at Dayton VA Hospice. Preceeded in death by his parents, 1st. wife Patricia and brother Karl. Survived by his loving wife of 24 yrs. Marguerite (Maggie), daughter Jane (Jim) Whitehouse, Ohio; Sons Greg(Sue) Boca Raton, Fl., Jeff (Cindy) Monclova, Ohio; Step Children, Connie Griffith, West Carrollton, Ohio, Michael (Dianne) Price; 8 Grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 Step granddaughters, 1 Great-great-granddaughter, nieces;, nephews and many friends. He was an avid golfer, member NCRCC, American Legion, graduate of Miami University, a proud World II Veteran (Navy). Don donated his remains to Wright State School of Medicine. Memorial services pending.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019