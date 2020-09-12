1/
Donald VanOss
VAN OSS, Donald E. Age 102, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his residence. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marianna Van Oss; his parents, Alfred and Lucille Van Oss; his brothers, Russell Van Oss, Eugene Van Oss and Jerry Van Oss; sister, Mary Brewer. He is survived by his children, Susan (Jay) Bryan, Agatha (Steve) Coffman, Gary (Linda) Van Oss and Greg (Denise) Van Oss; his brother, Richard (Johanna) Van Oss; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Donald was a veteran of the US Army in WWII. He retired from DP & L; was a founding member of St. Luke Catholic Church. He was a world champion table tennis player, enjoyed playing golf, and many other outdoor activities. He formerly co owned a firewood company. Donald never met a stranger and loved telling stories and jokes. Family will receive friends from 3-5 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. A mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 209 W. Lake Ave, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. Private interment. Contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Baptismal Font or Stain Glass Window fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
