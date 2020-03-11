|
WARD, Donald Ray Age 91 of Louisville, Kentucky died peacefully on the evening of March 7, 2020. Don was born at his parents' home on October 9, 1928, in Springfield, Ohio, the first of four children of Alice Shultis Ward and Samuel Raymond Ward. He grew up in Springfield, where he graduated from Springfield High School and played saxophone in the marching band. He went on to Wittenberg College, where he ran track and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. His post-graduate work included a Master's degree from Teachers College, Columbia University. Don is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Jacque Ward, and his brother-in-law, U. Timothy Juergens. Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Cynthia; two sisters, Jacquelyn Juergens and Suzanne (Lawrence) Roller; sister-in-law, Nancy Ward; four sons, Stephen (Cheryl), David (Susan), Scott (Elizabeth) and John; seven grandchildren, Griffin Ward, Samuel Ward, Houston Ward (Chaley Trail), Hannah Ward, Caroline Ward, Nicholas Ward and Henry Ward; one great-granddaughter, Camille Trail-Ward; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Springdale Presbyterian Church, 7812 Brownsboro Rd., Louisville, Kentucky, 40241 at 1pm. The family requests memorials be made by donations to Springdale Presbyterian Church for prison ministry programs. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 11, 2020