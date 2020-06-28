Donald WARNER
WARNER, Donald E. Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born August 7, 1929, in Wilmington, Ohio, to the late Carey and Eva Warner. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his son, Randy Warner. Donald is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Marian Jean Warner; son, Steven M. Warner (Dee); grandchildren; Deidre Marshall (Todd) and Randi Curry (Colt); great-grandchildren; Leanna and Aaron; sister, Naomi Ann Thompson; many of his wife, Jean's family; a special caregiver, Tracy Schaffner; and friends. Donald was a Chiropractor in the Dayton area. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. To share a memory of Donald or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
JUN
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shelva L Gorby
