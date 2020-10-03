1/1
Donald WELLS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLS, Donald Paul Donald Paul Wells, age 80, of Middletown, OH; died Wednesday September 30, 2020, at his residence. Donald was born in Middletown, OH, to the late James and Lillian (Smith) Wells. He served in the US Air Force from 1957 to 1959. Donald retired from In-Sink-Erator in 1996 as Director of Engineering and also was employed with NCR and Machine Products. He was an avid sports fan, played Bridge in Middletown, and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Margie. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Eric Wells, grandson, Tyler Allen Herald; brothers, James and Delano Wells. Donald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margie Wells; his children, Bradley Scott (Gina) Wells and Paige Elaine (Maurice) Wells Morgan; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Herald, Nick Janson Wells, Eric Scott (Heather) Wells, Wesley Aaron (Becky) Wells and Jordan Elizabeth Wells; his great grandchildren, Marcus, Kyler, Kamya "Hummingbird", Ava, Noah, Luke, Lexi, Alyssa, Riley, Paxton, Piper and Finn. A Memorial Service will be held for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved