1/1
DONALD WELZ Sr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELZ, Sr., Donald "Donnie" Ray Age 91, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 7, 2020. He was born February 14, 1929, in Harshmanville, Ohio, son of the late Alfred and Margaret Welz. Donnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, great - great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Don worked at Joyce Cridland for 30 plus years until his retirement. He enjoyed smoking a good cigar and spending time with his family and friends. He loved watching Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by his late wife of 45 years, Fannie Mae; sons, Lonnie and Jeffrey; stepson, Bobby Johnson; granddaughter, Tina Marie; 5 brothers; and 2 sisters. Donnie is survived by his children, Donald Ray (Theresa) Welz, Jr., Diane Johnson, Connie (Don) Bebout; step-son, Sam Johnson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 10am to 11:00 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A graveside service will follow at 11:30 am at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery (27 S. Fairfield Rd Beavercreek, Ohio 45440). To share a memory of Donnie or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved