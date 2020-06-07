WEST, Donald 73, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away quietly on January 10, 2020 of prostate cancer with his wife Deborah at his side. Don's wish was for his body to be donated to science. We now have Don back and he will be buried on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens, 7370 State Route 48. Springboro, Ohio (just south of Rt 73) in a military ceremony that starts at 11:00 am. Don was a Marine and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was always proud of being a Marine. Don worked for GM and retired from GM Harrison Division in 1996. He then took his affable personality to work selling "Help I Can't Get Up Buttons" for VRI. He retired for the second time in 2000. Don enjoyed socializing with family and friends and enjoying a beer or two. He also loved to play golf and watched sports following OSU and the Cleveland Browns. Don is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah L. West and their beloved dog, Dory. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Douglas Chaney, wife Barbara, son, Douglas, Jr,; daughter, Jennifer; brother-in-law, Daniel Chaney, wife Pamela, son, Brett; brother-in-law, Dennis Chaney and husband Cooper; brother-in-law, David Chaney, daughter, Jessica, sons, David and Anthony. He is also survived by "adopted" daughter, Melora Newsome; "adopted" grandchildren, McKenna and Micah Newsome. He will be sorely missed by his many family members and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store