WHALEY, Donald Edward 58, of Springfield, passed away May 1, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born July 30, 1961 in Springfield, the son of Edward Franklin and Violet June (Montgomery) Whaley. Mr. Whaley enjoyed nature and taking walks in the woods. He is survived by his mother; Violet June Whaley, four children; John Whitt (Misty Green), Chad (Ashley) Whitt, Natasha (Joseph) Smith and Joshua (Katelynd) Whitt, six grandchildren; Kevin, Jacob, Shiana, Jana, Leland and Konner, one great granddaughter; Avelynn, siblings; Brenda (Steve) Persinger and Rick (Toison) Whaley and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving companion for over 30 years; Vicki Whitt, a brother; Terry Whaley and his father. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZEHCMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 10, 2020