|
|
WHITAKER, Donald E. 90, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born December 18, 1928 in Osborn, Ohio the son of the late Frank Lewis Whitaker Sr. & Martha R. Peters. Donald was a member of Maple Wood Church of the Nazarene. He is survived by his wife, Garnett Whitaker; five sons, Donald Whitaker, Jr., Larry Whitaker, Kenneth Whitaker, William Fagan, Tim Fagan, & Rick Miller; two daugthers, Becky Turner & Rhonda Wilson; 34 grandchildren; three brothers, William, Howard & Charles; several great grandchildren & great great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and church family, Harlan Shelton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wives, Phyllis Whitaker & Sylvia Whitaker; a daughter, Linda Page; brothers, Frank, John & Bob; sisters, Betty, Faith Ann, Rebecca & Evelyn. Visitation will be 4-6 PM Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday, November 18, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Maple Wood Church of the Nazarene 110 Lawnview Ave, Springfield, Ohio 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019