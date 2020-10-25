Donald WILDENHAUS

WILDENHAUS,



Donald James Wildenhaus, 67, of Centerville, OH, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday,



October 15, 2020, while vacationing in Nevada with his wife. He was born September 25, 1953, in Dayton, OH, to



Walter B. and Mary (Orf)



Wildenhaus. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Paula (Hanes) Wildenhaus; his two daughters Jessica Rose (Joshua) and Holly Stull (Chad) and four grandchildren; Stella, Violet, Georgia and Knox. He is also survived by four brothers; William, Mark (Kelly), Timothy, and Norman, his brother-in-law Gary (Joyce) Hanes, along with



numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his infant sister Mary Theresa, and two brothers Walter "Joe" (Gary Benbow) and Michael.



He was a terrific brother, loving husband, great father and an incredible grandfather "Poppy".



He had the most amazing smile, a personality that would fill the room and the quickest wit. He was a wonderful friend to so many and never knew a stranger.



He was a member of the Centerville Noon Optimist Club, where he enjoyed volunteering. It was through his involvement with the Optimist Club that he found his calling with the South Dayton T.O.P. Soccer program, even becoming the director for a few years. Some of his greatest enjoyment was coaching and helping the players.



While never trying to win the race, he was a constant participant in the Centerville Americana 5k, running the race for the last 30 years.



He loved great food, German beer, travel, reading, music and all the local festivals, especially the German ones. He was an avid Buckeye fan and a great supporter of the Flyers.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the T.O.P. Soccer DW Memorial Fund via gofundme.



A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.



