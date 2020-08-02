1/1
Donald WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS, Donald Clifford Beloved husband of Alice J. Williams and the late Jeanne Williams. Loving father of Pamela (Roger) Lawson, Misty (Trevor) Lutz, Amber Johnson, Amanda (Clint) Kohl, Brian Bruce, Berley Johnson, David Johnson, and the late Brit Williams. Dear grandfather of Jordan, Haley, Cadence, Rosalee, Chloe, Casyn, and many more. Son of the late George Williams and Martha Kinner. Dear brother of Alberta (Tom) Rothfuss, Albert (the late Donna) Williams, Clara (Brian) Culbertson, and the late Carolyn (Jerry) Gill, Floyd (Corina) Williams, and Donna Williams. Donald passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Services will be held privately at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044. Graveside will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery in Liberty Twp. Condolences to Hodapp Funeral Home.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved