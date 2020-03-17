|
|
WISECUP, Donald R. Age 94, of Xenia, formerly of Hillsboro, drifted away peacefully in his sleep to be with the Lord and the Love of His Life, Helen on Thursday March 12, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday March 20, 2020 at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, Ohio 45324. Visitation will also be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday March 21, 2020 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Mike Paraniuk at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday March 21st at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greene County Animal Care and Control, 641 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Xenia, Ohio 45385. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020