WOHLER, Donald E. Age 98 of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years G. Alene Wohler, parents William and Lena Wohler, sister Ruth Rothlisberger, brothers Archie, Roy, and Paul Wohler, and sister-in-law Bernice Summers. He is survived by his son Steve (Darsie) Wohler, daughter Tina (Ralph) Estridge, niece Julie Summers Zaleski, granddaughters Rachel (Jacques) Negrey, Brita (Michael) Stefl, Grace Estridge, Emily Wohler and Anna Wohler, great-grandchildren Sirius Negrey, Kelvin Negrey and Iris Taliaferro. Donald served in the United States Army during WWII and retired from Delco Moraine. He had a great sense of humor, loved to garden and care for his lawn. He said that most people mowed, but he groomed. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3907 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive relatives and friends from 12 pm until 1 pm on Thursday, August 15. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019