Donald WOLFE
WOLFE, Pastor Donald Edward Pastor Donald Edward Wolfe, 75, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord on July 4, 2020. He was born June 21, 1945, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of John and Marcella (Cook) Wolfe. Pastor Wolfe enjoyed reading the Bible, leather working and cooking. He had served in his position as a Pastor for many folks over the years and he had been the owner of Service King Carpet Cleaning. Survivors include his children: Camille (David) Ackerman, Rachel M. Gettys (Fiance Chad Carter), Amy (John) Wolfe, Jordan Wolfe, Jonathan Wolfe and twins; Luke and Landon Wolfe, grandchildren: Melea, Andrew, Nina, Courtney, Alvina, Jalana and Johnny, great grandson; Leonidas, siblings; Jerry (Laura) Wolfe, Pastor's twin; David Wolfe and Sharon (A.J.) Lombard and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter; Tesia Wolfe and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 6:00PM, Tuesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00PM until the time of the services. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
