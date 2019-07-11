WONDERLY, Donald E. Age 92, of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at The Hospice of Dayton. Donald was a retired Accountant from DESC with 27 years of service and worked prior to that at Chrysler/Airtemp for 11 years. He graduated from Verona High School in 1944, was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the WWII era, and following the Navy attended The Ohio State University. Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret K.; and brother, Clyde M. Wonderly. He is survived by his daughter, Teresa J. Wonderly of Huber Heights and fianc? Steven W. Weitthoff; sons, Michael J. Wonderly of CA, Robert C. Wonderly of Beavercreek & Richard T. Wonderly of Huber Heights; brothers & sisters-in-law, Bill of Tipp City, Tom & Kitty Wonderly of AZ; grandsons, Scott A., Keith B., Mason M.; nieces, nephews; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 AM until service at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the in Donald's memory. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019