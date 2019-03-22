|
|
WOOD, Jr., Donald Eugene "Don" Age 59 of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born September 20, 1959 in Jacksonville, Florida, the son of Donald E. Wood Sr. and Billie Ann Merrick. He is preceded in death by his brothers Michael and Greg. Don is survived by his son, Donald E. (Mary) Wood III; grandson, Cullen Wood; mother, Ann (Delno) Merrick; father, Donald E. (Dianna) Wood Sr.; sisters, Stacy (Gary) Hudson, Lisa Wood, Jennifer (Brian) Terrell, Debra (Scott) Peterson, Valerie (Sheldon) Lanham, Marie Christiansen, Cyndi (Jason) Welch; brothers, Viggo (Sherry) Wood, Tim (Shelly) Benish, Greg (Debbie) Merrick; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Don was a extremely talented wood craftsman by trade. He enjoyed playing disc golf and loved the Cincinnati Reds and New Orleans Saints. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A funeral service will begin at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Don's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019