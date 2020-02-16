|
WOODRUFF, Donald Eugene Age 89, passed away February 14, 2020 at . He was born November 22, 1930 to John Earl and Ethel (Long) Woodruff in Oxford, OH. He served our country in the US Army during the Korean War with an honorable discharge. Donald is survived by his children, Janice Jo (Ralph) Woodruff- Stamper, Randall Allen Woodruff, Donna Jean Mills, Dora Ann (Danny Mills) Woodruff; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; brothers, John (Jean) Woodruff Jr. and Jimmy (Joann) Woodruff. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet Woodruff and brother, Richard Woodruff. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11:00 to 1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home at 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 16, 2020